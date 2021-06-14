Garda fraud squad makes 10th arrest over alleged corrupt practices at education board

The Garda fraud squad have made their tenth arrest as part of long-running investigation into alleged corrupt practices at an education board.

This morning a man, aged in his 30s, was detained by detectives on suspicion of conspiring to commit a serious crime.

He was arrested by gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) as part of an ongoing inquiry into the Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board (KWETB).

It is the tenth arrest made by detectives who are investigating alleged corrupt practices at the statutory body.

The man in garda custody this morning is being detained at Naas Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be held for a period of up to seven days.

He is being questioned under Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006, which relates to conspiracy to commit a serious offence inside or outside of the State.

A Garda spokesman said: “Detectives attached to the Anti-Corruption Unit, Garda National Economic Crime Bureau have this morning, Monday 14th June 2021, carried out an arrest operation in Kildare as part of ‘Operation Lakefront’, an ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices at a statutory body.”

Earlier this month a man, aged in his 50s, was also detained as part of the inquiry. Another man in his 50s was detained in April relating to the same investigation.

Last November a man, aged in his 40s, was arrested by armed gardaí and quizzed by detectives.

The other nine people detained have been released without charge while inquiries are ongoing.

In 2019 the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General released details of the audit carried out into financial statements of KWETB from 2015.

It raised a litany of concerns including what it described as a weakness in procurement and around expenditure, and referred certain matters to the GNECB.