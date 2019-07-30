Gardaí are quizzing two men after two loaded guns were seized following the search of a car this morning.

Gardaí foil 'potential hit' as two men arrested and loaded guns seized in north Dublin

As part of ongoing investigations relating to organised crime groups operating in the Coolock area gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau carried out a search in the Kilmore area at approximately 4am.

Two loaded firearms, a revolver and a pistol, were recovered.

One of the men in custody is a well known gangland criminal from the capital. The 30-year-old is a convicted drug dealer.

Gardaí believe they foiled a "potential hit" following the surveillance operation.

The two men are currently detained in a Dublin Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939/98 as amended.

Speaking on RTÉ's 'Morning Ireland', Assistant Commissioner John O'Driscoll said gardaí believe the two guns would "almost certainly" have led to a loss of life.

He added: "There were two arrests made in the Coolock area and two fully-loaded pistols were recovered.

"Semi-automatic firearms. There are currently two people in custody pursuant to section 30 of the offences again the state act and that investigation is ongoing.

"We allege that those two firearms were to be used in circumstances where there would be, almost certainly, loss of life.

"As I say, we dealt effectively yesterday with one particular crime gang but there are others and we continue to deal with all of them."

