Garda execute warrant to search Cavan house over alleged criminal activity

Gardai have launched a major search operation at a home in Co Cavan.

It is understood that the operation is part of a wide ranging Garda investigation

A significant gardaí presence has been visible at the house since around 10.30am this morning. The operation is being led by local gardaí.

No arrests have been made and none are planned at this stage.

In a statement, the Garda Press Office said: “Gardaí based in the Cavan/ Monaghan Garda Division carrying out an ongoing criminal investigation into alleged criminal activity in Cavan and wider border region have today executed a search warrant issued by a District Court Judge under the Section 10 of the Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1997, at a domestic residence in County Cavan.

“No arrests have been made at this time.”

A spokesperson added: “As this is an ongoing Criminal Investigation An Garda Síochána is not making any further comment.”