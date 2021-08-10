Garda divers search for tragic woman’s phone as foul play not ruled out in case 

Members of the Garda Sub-Aqua Unit conducting a search in the Carrowbeg river Westport in relation to the death of Syliia Adamczyk, originally from the Podz area of Poland, who had been working in Westport for some time

THE Garda sub-aqua team was involved in a major search today for the mobile phone of a Polish woman whose body was found in an apartment in Westport, Co Mayo, on the afternoon of July 31.

The death of Sylwia Adamaczyk (40) is still being officially classified as “unexplained” but gardai have not ruled out that she was the victim of foul play.

“Finding her mobile phone would be absolutely crucial to the investigation at this time,” a senior source said.

“There was signs of trauma on her body but none that can definitely indicate that she was the victim of homicide. Third party involvement in this case has not been ruled,” the source added.

Garda divers searched the river which flows through the town of Westpor today as part of their ongoing investigations.

Detective Superintendent Joe McKenna, lead investigator of the probe into the death of Ms Adamaczyk, confirmed the search of the Carrowbeg River relates to efforts to uncover items which might be of evidential value.

Ms Adamaczyk, a Polish national, was found dead in an apartment on Castlebar Street, Westport. She had been working locally prior to her death.

She was originally from Pudz in Poland and worked in the hospitality industry.

Gardai are not releasing details of a post-mortem which was conducted by a State Pathologist, Dr Heidi Okkers.

Ms Adamaczyk’s body remains at the morgue of Mayo General Hospital, Castlebar, pending the finalisation of funeral arrangements.

It is understood the woman lived at the address with her partner and her brother, and that one of these individuals returned home on the Saturday after being away for a number of days. He raised the alarm after discovering her remains.