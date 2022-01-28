Garda dealings with murder victim Baiba Saulite due to feature in tribunal of inquiry

Garda dealings with Latvian mother-of-two Baiba Saulite, who was shot dead by a suspected contract killer, are expected to feature in a major tribunal of inquiry due to begin next week.

The Disclosures Tribunal, which will examine various matters including those potentially related to the unsolved murder of the 28-year-old, will get under way on Tuesday, the Irish Independent understands.

Ms Saulite died after she was shot three times in the arm and shoulder while she stood outside her rented home at Holywell Square in Swords, Co Dublin, at around 9pm on November 19, 2006.

Her two sons, aged four and five, were asleep in bed in the house at the time.

The hearing will examine a raft of internal Garda matters, potentially linked to the killing of the Latvian woman.

According to the Department of Justice, the hearings will examine a complaint by retired sergeant William Hughes, formerly assigned to Swords garda station.

Giving evidence at an inquest at the Dublin County Coroner Court in 2011, now retired Detective Superintendent Walter O’Sullivan said a considerable amount of information was gathered during the investigation suggesting someone had been contracted to kill Ms Saulite.

Det Supt O’Sullivan said that from the outset, the gardaí were strongly committed to completing the investigation.

He said it was apparent from a very early stage that sinister and heartless persons of a serious criminal ilk were involved in the deliberate and violent taking of the woman’s life and had prepared well to do so.

He said person or persons suspected of involvement were identified and interviewed.

Det Supt O’Sullivan said a full report on the case went to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who directed that no prosecution be taken.

He said this came as a surprise to gardaí as their recommendation had been for prosecution.

But he added that the DPP is an independent office and he is the only person who can initiate a prosecution.

Det Supt O’Sullivan added that the murder investigation cannot be progressed further without new evidence.

After hearing all the evidence, the jury of five men and three women returned a verdict of unlawful killing.

Ms Saulite’s two sons have returned to the custody of a relative abroad.

Det Supt O’Sullivan said gardaí know from their investigation that Ms Saulite had a fear of a person or persons who might harm her and this person or persons were connected or associated with Ms Saulite.

State Pathologist Prof Marie Cassidy said Ms Saulite died from choking, blood loss and damage to the right lung as a result of receiving three gunshot wounds to the shoulder and arm, two of which entered the chest cavity.

Closing the inquest, Coroner Kieran Geraghty said it was a terribly callous and brutal murder which left two children without the love and protection of their mother.

He added that it was a pity the jury didn’t get to hear all of the evidence in the case.