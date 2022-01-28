| 5°C Dublin

Garda dealings with murder victim Baiba Saulite due to feature in tribunal of inquiry

Baiba Saulite was shot dead outside her rented home in Swords by a suspected contract killer in 2006 Expand

Ken Foy

Garda dealings with Latvian mother-of-two Baiba Saulite, who was shot dead by a suspected contract killer, are expected to feature in a major tribunal of inquiry due to begin next week.

The Disclosures Tribunal, which will examine various matters including those potentially related to the unsolved murder of the 28-year-old, will get under way on Tuesday, the Irish Independent understands.

