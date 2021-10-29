Garda crackdown to target burglary hotspots as break-ins likely to rise in winter months

Gardaí will be targeting burglary hot-spots and compiling intelligence on the country’s most prolific criminals to prevent an expected rise in burglaries in the coming months.

The winter phase of Operation Thor will also see high-visibility checkpoints to deter marauding gangs while the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) will also target their proceeds of crime.

International evidence indicates that break-ins could rise by as much as 20pc over the coming months when daylight hours are at their lowest level.

Senior detectives have been meeting regularly across the country to plan the force’s response ahead of the expected burglary spike along with the CAB, Forensic Science Ireland and roads policing units.

Assistant Garda Commissioner John O’Driscoll, head of Organised and Serious Crime, said: “A residential Burglary has a particularly devastating effect on its victims.

“Through the winter phase of Operation Thor An Garda Síochána continues to focus efforts on interrupting and preventing burglary and related crime and to impact on the activities of criminals involved in the commission of this crime.”

This will see gardaí carry out focused patrols at specific times, targeting burglary ‘hot-spots’ and gathering intelligence on known offenders.

They will also be monitoring crime data daily to focus on burglary trends and associated crimes while working with other agencies at a local and national level.

A garda spokesman also said that victims will be kept central to the overall operation by providing professional support, advice and regular case updates to victims

Trends show that Thursday, Friday and Saturday are the most likely days for burglaries to occur, with between 4pm and 9pm the most common times.

Official crime statistics continue to show a significant decrease in burglaries, dropping 37pc in the year up to June compared to the previous annual period.

While the figures have dropped, the potential impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on certain crimes is still to be determined.

Gardaí have advised people to turn on lights, use timer switches, lock all doors and use an alarm to deter burglars.

They have also said that keys should be stored away from windows and that large amounts of jewellery and cash aren’t kept in the house.

Operation Thor was launched in 2015 and has led to around 15,000 arrests as well as over 400,000 checkpoints to tackle burglars across the country.

Since then there has been a 42pc decrease in residential burglaries while non-residential break-ins have dropped by a third.