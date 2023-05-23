Garda chief admits high-speed car pursuit policy ‘has to be updated’
Fionnán Sheahan
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris admits the rules on high-speed chases of criminals have to be updated.
Latest Crime
Fat Freddie Thompson swallows sim card after he's caught with phone in Portlaoise Prison
Boys arrested over horror assault in Navan given security advice by gardaí as Snapchat row investigated
Garda chief admits high-speed car pursuit policy ‘has to be updated’
LATEST | 'We won't fall into trap of the far-right playbook' - Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on ‘soft policing’ criticism
‘Illegal and reprehensible’ – threat to share intimate images is a crime, new campaign warns
Revolut presses for telecoms firms to share liability for fraud and scams
Dominic McGlinchey launches High Court bid to force gardaí to reinvestigate parents’ murders
The Irish far-right: ‘They’re cowards... they get others to do their dirty work’
‘Draft in retired detectives to work on unsolved missing person cases,’ says former inspector Pat Marry
Navan schoolboy assault: ‘The gang had a choice and they chose to attack him’ — five ‘co-operate’ with gardaí over brutal assault on boy in Navan
Top Stories
GAA interview turns frosty when Joanne Cantwell asks Dónal Óg Cusack about Tailteann Cup remarks
Lyme disease: For 16 years, I have struggled to push through the devastating physical and mental pain – I need to be here for my family
Boys arrested over horror assault in Navan given security advice by gardaí as Snapchat row investigated
Young man (24) killed in Co Meath road crash had ‘happy go lucky nature’, funeral told
Latest NewsMore
Authorities in Washington, D.C. detain the driver of a truck that crashed into security barriers adjacent to the White House
Offaly haulier who moved drugs and dirty money for European crime gangs ordered to pay back over €720,000
‘Spain should be ashamed’: Pele’s daughter Kelly Cristina Nascimento expresses outrage after Vinicius Jr was subjected to racist abuse
Lawrence Ostlere: Mark Cavendish doesn’t need to break the Tour de France record – but it would underscore a legacy
At least seven people killed after school gymnasium roof collapses during in Thailand
What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know about Dublin v Galway
Pep Guardiola or Alex Ferguson? Yes, there's a winner – but only because of one criteria
Disgraced entertainer and sex offender Rolf Harris dies aged 93
Free tickets released for nation’s heroes to attend Camilla’s literary festival
BREAKING | Rolf Harris: Disgraced entertainer and convicted sex offender dies aged 93