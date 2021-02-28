| 10°C Dublin

Garda arrested for questioning over suspected involvement in supply of illegal drugs

A GARDA has been arrested for questioning about suspected involvement in the supply of illegal drugs.

The officer - who is based in the south - was arrested on Sunday morning and taken to Mallow Garda Station for questioning.

However, the garda is not based in Cork but attached to a station in another Munster county.

The garda is being questioned by officers attached to the Garda Síochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC).

It is understood his arrest following a lengthy investigation which was sparked by the receipt of specific intelligence.

The officer can be detained for a period of up to 24 hours.

GSOC officers involved in the operation are working under the Garda Síochana Act, 2005.

Officers must make a decision by Monday on whether to release the Garda or level a charge.

A decision must also be taken on whether to suspend the officer from operational duties.

The investigation into the matter has involved detailed operations in two counties.

