Gardaí investigating the serious assault of a woman in the early hours of this morning have arrested a man.

Gardaí arrest man in relation to serious assault of woman in Wicklow

The woman, aged in her thirties, remains in a critical condition after a serious assault at a house in Arklow, Wicklow at around 4.25am.

The woman was rushed to St Vincent's University Hospital in Dublin.

Gardaí confirmed they have arrested a man, aged in his thirties, this evening.

He is currently detained at Wicklow Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

"Gardaí in Wicklow are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward," a garda spokesman said.

"Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling in the Arklow area between 4am and 5am to contact gardaí."

