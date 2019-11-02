Gardaí have seized cocaine worth over €100,000 after searching a house in Lucan yesterday.

Gardaí arrest 24-year-old man after seizing €100,000 worth of cocaine in Lucan

MDMA, cannabis and other drugs were also found in the house, which is in the Foxborough area of Lucan.

A 24-year-old man was arrested and is being held at Lucan Garda Station under the Drugs Trafficking Act.

The seizure is part of an ongoing investigation targeting drug dealing in west Dublin.

Online Editors