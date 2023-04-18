| 8.9°C Dublin

Garda alert over agricultural and building supply scams as criminals target 14 counties

Allison Bray

Gardaí are appealing to owners of hardware, building and agricultural supply companies to come forward if they believe they have been scammed by criminals using bogus credit card details to de-fraud them.

More than a dozen such outlets across the Republic have been de-frauded by criminals since last December, according to the garda press office.

