Garda alert over agricultural and building supply scams as criminals target 14 counties

Gardaí are appealing to owners of hardware, building and agricultural supply companies to come forward if they believe they have been scammed by criminals using bogus credit card details to de-fraud them.
More than a dozen such outlets across the Republic have been de-frauded by criminals since last December, according to the garda press office.
Gardaí are currently investigating a number of complaints in which the criminals call into retail outlets or local farming co-operatives to buy hardware, building and agricultural materials and pay by credit cards before leaving with the goods.
It’s only after they have gone that the retailers realised that the credit card details provided are fraudulent.
Such crimes have been reported so far in 14 counties, including: Leitrim, Westmeath, Kildare, Monaghan, Tipperary, Laois, Meath, Waterford, Clare, Limerick, Kerry, Offaly, Cork and Wexford.
An incident room has been established in Thurles Garda Station and a senior investigating officer has been appointed.
Gardaí in Tipperary are now appealing to any potential victims, at any location, who have not yet contacted An Garda Síochána to please contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station, so that a full investigation can be conducted.