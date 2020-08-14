Gangland murder suspects arrested in England over alleged kidnap plot

Criminal Cornelius Price and his dangerous associate Ger Dundon are being held in an English prison on a serious kidnapping charge.

Price, Dundon and a third gangster are housed in HM Prison Dovegate in Uttoxeter after they were caught by specialist police in a top-secret kidnapping investigation and refused bail after a court sitting.

Price and Dundon, who are suspects for organising the gangland murder of Robbie Lawlor in Belfast in April, were apprehended after a major operation by the West Midlands organised crime unit.

Details of their arrest and subsequent charges and remand in custody can be revealed today. They were arrested on July 8.

"This was an incident of alleged kidnapping in which it is alleged that Price and Dundon as well as another man abducted two other men and demanded £200,000 (€221,000)," a senior source said last night.

"These individuals had been under detailed surveillance by English detectives who had received a tip-off from gardaí and it shows again the active co-operation between the two police forces," the source added.

Dundon (34), a key player in the McCarthy/Dundon gang, is believed to have left Ireland shortly after being released from PSNI custody after he was arrested in relation to the murder of gangland psychopath Robbie Lawlor.

The Limerick gangland figure, who has a wide range of crime contacts throughout the UK, is understood to have "hooked up" with his friend Price (38).

Price has been based at his home in Rochdale after he fled his fortified compound in Gormanston, Co Meath in the aftermath of the murder of tragic Drogheda teen Keane Mulready-Woods in January.

Both detained men are considered among the most serious players in organised crime in Ireland and last night senior sources welcomed the fact they were locked up.

"It is a fantastic result and custody is definitely the safest place for these very dangerous individuals. Gardaí have their own plans for these men but that can't be disclosed right now," a senior source pointed out.

Ger Dundon's brothers Dessie, Wayne and John are all serving life sentences for different Limerick murders. He was jailed for four years in October, 2018 after he helped hide an automatic pump-action sawn-off shotgun in an outside toilet of a house, and then fled from armed gardaí in a dangerous high-speed chase on February 26, 2017.

Dundon has numerous other serious criminal convictions, as does Cornelius Price, whose mob are the chief suspects in the savage murders of Willie Maughan and his pregnant girlfriend Ana Varslavane at Price's property in Gormanston, Co Meath on April 14, 2015.

