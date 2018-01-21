Gardaí investigating the country's latest gangland attack are appealing to the public for information on the movements of two vehicles in the capital yesterday.

Gangland killing investigation: Gardaí appealing to public for information on movement of two cars

Supt John Gordon from Lucan Garda Station today said that investigators are looking for information on a car they believe was used as a getaway car from the shooting of Derek Coakley Hutch (27).

Coakley Hutch (27), who is not regarded as a major player in the murderous hostilities, was shot dead while he was sitting alone in a car. Gardaí confirmed the man was shot at Bridgeview halting site in Ronanstown, west Dublin, at 3pm on Saturday.

Derek Coakley Hutch

Two men, at least one believed to be a relative, were with Coakley Hutch just moments before the shooting and rushed back to the car when they heard gunshots. Neither of them were injured.

Scene of gangland shooting

The gunman is understood to have fled the scene in a black Volkswagen Golf, which was found burnt out nearby in Station Road Business Park. Now, gardaí are asking the public for information on a third car, a black Toyota Avensis with the registration 04D72956, which was found burned out at 6.25pm on the northside of the city at Snowdrop Walk in Darndale.

Scene of gangland shooting

This car may have used to transport the gunmen from Crag Avenue. He appealed for anyone who witnessed these cars, or anyone that may have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Scene of gangland shooting

Events

Supt Gordon outlined how Derek Hutch arrived at the Bridgeview halting site just before 3pm with two other men, who got out of the car and went to the back of the estate.

The burned out shell of the VW Golf believed to have been used by the killers.

They ran back when they heard a number of shots moments later. Early indications are that Derek Hutch's foot hit the accelerator while he was being shot and the white Toyota he was in lurched forward.

Scene of gangland shooting

"The Garda Siochána arrived to the scene within minutes but unfortunately the driver had passed away," Supt Gordon told the media at a briefing at the scene this mroning. "We are now requesting the assistance of the public for a number of matters.

"We would like the public's assistance in the movement of the black VW Golf 05-CE-1675 which was found burnt out nearby shortly afterwards, and subsequent to that, at approximately 6.25pm a black Toyota Avensis 04D72956 was found burnt out at the rear of the Snowdrop Walk in Darndale. "We are requesting the public's assistance to help us locate the movement of those vehicles, in particular people who may have dash cam footage to mark the movement of the vehicles." Supt Gordon said gardaí do not yet know how many people were involved in the incident and they do not have a description of the assailants at this time.

"The victim is from the north inner city, originally Buckingham Street. The family were at the scene yesterday afternoon with gardaí. "We are not aware that he has any children. His mother was here last night." Gardaí added that the shoe found at the scene belonged to one of the two men travelling with Derek Coakley Hutch, and not the assailant as originally believed.

It is understood to be the 14th killing in the ongoing gang war. Locals "Everybody is in shock. There has been a lot of shooting recently, three very recently, and this is absolutely horrendous," said Councillor Francis Timmons, a non-party representative for the Clondalkin area.

"Especially to think in the halting site with young children and families about. These people have absolutely no respect for other people. "I am just horrified that this has become regular, too normal, especially in these areas where children are around in broad daylight, 3 o’clock," said Timmons Timmons said that these gang related shootings cannot be allowed to be normalised, saying; "I want to absolutely condemn this kind of thug and criminal behaviour, utterly condemn it.

"Justice needs to be served through the courts and through the guards, these people cannot be allowed to continue in this thug behaviour." Locals told last night of how they held the young man's hand and prayed for him before emergency services arrived. An eyewitness said the victim managed to accelerate the car over a grass verge after he was struck through the car. The car then stalled before Coakley Hutch fell from the driver's seat and was shot again while lying on the ground.

"The man was sitting in a white Toyota when she heard shots outside. They fired about six shots in total," a witness told the Sunday Independent. "One bullet went straight through the car and into the front door of a nearby house. Thankfully nobody was in at the time. "She said the victim put his foot down on the accelerator in an attempt to get away.

"The car mounted a grass verge before coming to a stop. He just fell out the driver's side of the car before they shot him in the head. "My wife held his hand and read him the last rites while he was on the ground. "He may have been dead at that stage. The ambulance arrived about 10 minutes later. Gardai and the paramedics did their best to resuscitate him. "He was waiting for two guys in the car at the time."

The area was sealed off last night while the State Pathologist and members of the Garda Technical Bureau attended the scene. Gardai are now appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room and are holding a media briefing later this morning. Anyone with information is asked to phone Lucan garda station on 01-6667300, Ronanstown Garda Station on 01-6667700 or the Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666 111.

