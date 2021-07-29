Gang who use ‘chop shops’ to break down stolen vehicles targeted by CAB in 12 raids

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), heavily armed officers as well as specialist garda units today targeted an organised crime gang involved in selling stolen vans, work vehicles, engines and other stolen car parts as well as drug dealing.

Twelve locations in Co Longford, the majority in the Granard area, were searched in the planned operation against the gang who have been targeted in over a dozen garda raids in the past three years.

“They are used to being targeted at this stage and in reality is that they are not making anything like the money they used to bring in,” a senior source said.

“At one stage they were suspected of making over €300,000 in the space of 18 months but it is not as lucrative for them anymore and the chop-shops are not as busy,” the source added.

The leader of the gang is currently based in Northern Ireland and a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) is in place for him in relation to multiple charges of handling stolen property.

Expand Close (Photo: An Garda Siochana) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp (Photo: An Garda Siochana)

The gang targeted by the CAB are also involved in an ongoing family linked feud which has seen a number of violent incidents over the past year.

One of the key players in the mob is a 30-year-old criminal who was present when officers carried out the raids today but he cannot be named for legal reasons, as he is facing serious high profile charges before the courts.

“Investigations have established that this gang had been stealing vans in Ireland as well as in the UK and they have hit a number of industrial estates in north Co Dublin,” a senior source said.

“The vehicles were then brought back to their base in the midlands where they are either stripped in a chop shop or simply reregistered and sold onto an unsuspecting customer sometimes for fees of up to €20,000.

“While this was one of the more lucrative aspects of their enterprise, they were also also making up to €3,000 on each engine in a stolen engine scam,” the source explained.

No stolen vehicles were discovered today when specialist detectives from the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit searched three different industrial units.

Members of the gang are also involved in drug dealing, selling fake label clothes, caravan thefts as well as criminal feuding.

Gardai announced today that the CAB had seized €10,000 in cash, froze €78,000 in bank accounts as well as seizing three Rolex watches, a Cherry picker, financial documents and electronic devices.

Expand Close (Photo: An Garda Siochana) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp (Photo: An Garda Siochana)

Two cars, a 212 reg Ford Focus valued at €26,400 and a 172 reg Nissan Navara valued at €27,000, were also seized but there were no arrests.

“The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), with the assistance of the Emergency Response Unit, Regional Armed Support Unit, local Gardaí, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit and the Customs Dog Unit conducted a search operation today, Thursday 29th July 2021,” a garda spokesman said.

“This morning’s operation was conducted as part of an on-going Criminal Assets Bureau investigation into assets, including properties linked to a significant midlands based Organised Crime Gang believed to be involved in the sale and supply of drugs and vehicle crime,” he added.