Gang who prey on the elderly in cruel scams are targets of major CAB raids

Two Chanel bags were among the items seized by CAB today

An organised crime gang targeted in the latest major operation by the Criminal Assets Bureau specialise in cruel deception crimes against elderly people.

Two of the main players in the gang – aged 19 and 40 – who are based in Newbridge, Co Kildare, but operate nationwide, are being questioned at Tallaght garda station this evening in relation to deception offences.

Today’s raids were the second major CAB operation against the gang after an operation in May of last year led to the seizure of €3,500 in cash and funds totally €138,511 being frozen in three bank accounts on that occasion.

In a previous raid on the gang, local gardaí seized €103,852 in cash in a planned operation in 2018 which was seized under proceeds of crime legislation.

“They are a very prolific crew who operate on a nationwide scale but they do not carry out much crime in their own patch of Co Kildare,” a senior source said.

“This is an organisation that has a criminal family network across the country,” the source added.

Last year it emerged that the criminal gang who have been preying on elderly people in the capital became major targets for gardaí when officers discovered that an elderly man in Tallaght had been swindled out of €20,000 by the heartless gang.

“The incident in Tallaght happened in 2019 when gardaí were made aware of what happened when gang members escorted the gentleman to a local bank where he withdrew €20,000 and gave it to them for work done on his home,” a senior source told Independent.ie.

“The elderly man had not even considered that he was a victim of a crime, he just thought that the work done on his home was of a very poor quality and there can be no doubt that it was.

“He has been identified as one of a number of vulnerable victims of this crew who are approaching elderly people in their homes where they offer to do jobs on their roofs which typically are of very shoddy quality

“They are charging huge money for this and it really is a very nasty form of criminal activity,” the source added.

The criminals, who pose as tradesmen, quote a "good price" for jobs such as cleaning gutters. However in reality they are scam artists, say gardaí.

Sources say they have been travelling from their Newbridge base to locations all over the capital and beyond where they target elderly people.

Around 50 CAB officers conducted the searches, assisted by gardaí from a number of specialist units.

Eight homes were searched today along with two business addresses.

The items seized included eight Rolex watches, two Chanel bags, a Canada Goose jacket, three 201 Ford Focus cars, a 202 Ford Transit, a 202 Citroen Berlingo, a 191 Volkswagen Golf and €51,000 in cash.

“The search today was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation and to date the investigation has identified and restrained 17 bank accounts containing cumulative funds of €495,000,” a garda spokesman said.

“This operation is a significant development in the on-going criminal and proceeds of crime investigations being conducted by the Criminal Assets Bureau and Tallaght District Detective Unit,” he added.



