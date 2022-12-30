A gang of masked raiders forced a young child and teenage sibling into the bathroom of their home while the woman who was taking care of them was tied up during a terrifying burglary.

Detectives are investigating if the aggravated burglary was carried out by one of the country’s most prolific burglary gangs.

The violent incident unfolded at around 6.30pm on December 23 in Greystones, Co Wicklow

The target of the crime is a highly respected restaurateur who owns a number of popular eateries in Wicklow and Dublin.

He was not present at the time of the burglary.

However, his female relative, who is aged in her 40s, was at the property and was terrorised by what gardai believe could have been a gang of up to seven men.

It is estimated that around €25,000 in cash was stolen as well as over €60,000 worth of jewellery in the planned raid.

“All the indications are that this was a targeted crime – the gang are suspected of having prior knowledge of their target,” a senior source told Independent.ie.

“The victims in this case have been left extremely traumatised and the gang struck the night before Christmas Eve without any thought for the children in that house and indeed the female injured party who was threatened as well as being tied up,” the source said.

It is understood that the property in Greystones was ransacked by the burglars who were in-and-out of the house in less than 10 minutes.

The woman who was tied up was able to free herself “relatively quickly” after the gang fled the scene and emergency services were notified.

Gardai in Greystones are trawling through hundreds of hours of CCTV but no arrests have yet been made.

However sources say that one line in the investigation is that the property had been under surveillance by the criminals and that the chief suspects are a south west Dublin based organised burglary gang.

This gang have been using the motorway network to carry out a crime spree over the past decade.

Gardai are appealing for information in the case.

“Gardaí in Wicklow are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary at a property in Greystones, Co. Wicklow on Friday 23rd December 2022,” a spokesman said.

“At approximately 6:30pm, a number of males entered the property and demanded cash.

“One woman (aged in her 40s) was injured during the incident. She did not require medical attention and her injuries are non-life threatening.

“The suspected offenders fled the scene with a sum of cash and jewellery.

“Gardaí in Bray are appealing to any person who was in the area of Killincarrig area of Greystones between 6:00pm and 7:00pm on Friday 23rd December 2022 to contact them.

“They are particularly keen for any road users who may have camera footage from this area at the time to make it available to investigating Gardaí

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

“No arrests have been made at this stage, investigations are ongoing,” he said in a statement.