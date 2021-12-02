Gang boss Price still listed for kidnap trial next month despite remaining ‘gravely ill’ in hospital

GANG boss Cornelius Price is still due to go on trial next month for an alleged kidnap plot in the UK despite remaining gravely ill in a Welsh hospital, it has emerged.

The notorious gangster was due to go on trial next Monday, on the date of his 40th birthday, at Wood Green Crown Court in London, along with five other defendants.

However, it can now be revealed that this trial has been adjourned to January 10 next year at the same court venue.

A spokeswoman for Wood Green Crown Court confirmed that all defendants “are listed for trial on that date”.

Read More

However, the case is first listed for a “mention hearing” next Tuesday, where it may be revealed that Price could be too ill to attend the case.

“All the indications are that Price remains gravely ill in hospital, so it is very hard to see how he could attend a trial in Wales next month,” a source said.

“More details could come out in court next week, but there is definitely an expectation he won’t be able to attend despite still being listed for trial.”

If the gangland kidnap plot trial does go ahead as planned next month, it is expected to last for around two months.

Price has been in a Welsh hospital since September. He has been treated on an intensive care ward and his illness is not connected to any act of violence perpetrated against him.

Last March, Price – who is part of the Maguire faction in the deadly Drogheda feud – was released on bail in the UK, where he is awaiting trial for his part in a kidnapping plot which allegedly happened in July last year.

He had been living in the English midlands but moved to Wales over the summer

He is one of six people who have been charged in England over a plot to kidnap two men.

The gangster is charged with two counts of conspiring to falsely imprison Muhammed and Shah Ali last July, as well as two counts of conspiring to blackmail both men on the same dates.

One of Ireland’s most notorious criminals, Price has to wear an electronic tag as part of his bail conditions.

Drogheda criminal Mark Kavanagh (32) – originally from Yellowbatter in the Co Louth town but with an address in Manchester – is also facing similar charges.

Two other men, Darren McClean and Quincy Bramble, are charged with the kidnap of Muhammed Ali on July 8.

Price, Kavanagh, McClean, Bramble, Danny Bridges and Lisa Finnerty are also charged with conspiring to unlawfully imprison Muhammed and Shah Ali, and detain them against their will, between July 7 and 17.

Earlier this year, all six entered “not guilty” pleas to the charges when they were arraigned in court.

Price has been based in the UK since the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods in January of last year, which was carried out by mobsters opposed to him in the Drogheda feud.

His gang are suspected of abducting and murdering Willie Maughan (34) and his pregnant Latvian girlfriend, Ana Varslavane (21) on April 14, 2015, near Price’s compound in Gormanston, Co Meath.

The tragic pair were planning on moving out of the compound to go back to his family home in Tallaght, Dublin, on the day they went missing. They are understood to have been brutally murdered because they had key information about the gang’s activities, including another murder.

No trace of their bodies has ever been found but they are believed to have been burnt after their murder.

Price’s mob are also the chief suspects in the unsolved murder of Benny Whitehouse. Price was previously arrested for this crime.

Mr Whitehouse was shot dead at Clonard Street, Balbriggan, Co Dublin on September 25, 2014.