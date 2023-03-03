| 7.1°C Dublin

Cornelius Price Expand
Cornelius Price

Ken Foy

The funeral of notorious gang boss Cornelius Price is due to take place in England early next week, it can be revealed.

It is understood that family members of the 41-year-old will be finalising plans at the weekend for the funeral which is expected to take place in Rochdale in greater Manchester.

