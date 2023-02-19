Gang boss Cornelius Price has died over a year after being left critically ill in hospital.

The 41-year-old was being treated in Wales since October 2021 but died over the weekend.

Price, who was nicknamed 'Nailyboy', was recently described in the High Court as one of the leaders of the Price-Maguire organised crime group.

The gang were involved in the Drogheda feud with the so-called 'Anti Maguire' faction which claimed four lives and saw over 100 violent incidents.

Sources have said that Price's condition worsened in the middle of last week before he was pronounced dead earlier today.

He had lived at a compound at Rockleigh House, Gormanston in Meath, but fled to the UK Midlands after the murder of teen Keane Mulready Woods in 2020.

Robbie Lawlor, a rival of the Price-Maguire gang, was the chief suspect in the 17-year-old's murder.

While in the UK, Price was arrested as part of a kidnap plot and was due to stand trial there with several co-accused.

However, he was diagnosed with limbic encephalitis and was unfit to turn up in court.

The violent criminal was one of the most feared gang figures in the country and his gang were also suspected of carrying out a gruesome double murder.

They are believed to have abducted Willie Maughan (34) and his pregnant Latvian girlfriend, Ana Varslavane, (21) on April 14, 2015, near Price’s compound in Gormanston, Co Meath.

The tragic pair were planning on moving back to his family home in Tallaght on the day they went missing.

The High Court previously heard evidence that the Price-Maguire gang are suspects for the double murder.

In an affidavit a senior garda said: “Both William and Anastasija were last seen alive at a property belonging to Mr Price.”

These murders, gardaí said, were carried out in order to "protect their drug distribution business".

No trace of their bodies has ever been found but they are believed to have been burnt after their gruesome murder with unsuccessful searches carried out in 2017 for the remains.

Days before this dig, gardaí raided Price’s compound as part of the double murder probe.

It previously emerged that Price taunted and laughed at gardai as they searched for the missing couple near his compound in Co Meath in the summer of 2015.

Price’s gang are also the chief suspects for unsolved murder of Benny Whitehouse and Price was previously arrested for this crime.

Mr Whitehouse was shot dead at Clonard Street, Balbriggan, on September 25, 2014 in front of his partner as part of a separate feud.

The same gang is being investigated for a pipe-bomb attack at the home of Willie Maughan's sister in Rathfarnham in October, 2015.