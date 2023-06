EXCLUSIVE | GAA club mentor who was jailed for six months for punching referee walks free after a month

Glen McManus of Cluain Dara, Clonard was sentenced to 18 months in prison for the assault with the final 12 months suspended

Glen McManus was jailed for attacking a referee after a game in Wexford between his club St Joseph’s and Our Lady’s Island last September

Robin Schiller and Brendan Furlong Today at 03:30