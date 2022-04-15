Funerals of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee who were killed in Sligo to take place at the same time on Easter Monday

The funerals of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee will take place simultaneously on Easter Monday.

Both men died violently earlier this week. Aidan Moffitt (41) was found dead at his home in Cartron Heights, in Sligo town, on Monday evening.

The body of Michael Snee (58) was found on Tuesday evening at his home in the City View estate, Connaughton Road.

On Thursday a man was charged with murder over the two men’s deaths.

Mr Moffitt’s removal from the Sharkey Funeral Home in Ballaghaderreen, where he will be reposing on Easter Sunday from 4pm to 7pm, is to take place on Monday at 11.30am to Christ the King Church for funeral mass at 12pm.

A note on RIP.ie said the auctioneer, who had played a leading role in the Fine Gael party locally, will be “sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken family”.

Mr Snee’s removal from his family home in Cartron Point, Sligo, where he will be reposing from 2pm to 8pm on Saturday and Easter Sunday, is to take place on Monday at 11.30am to Saint Joseph's Church, Ballytivnan, for funeral mass at 12pm.

The funeral notice on RIP.ie said Mr Snee was predeceased by his mother, Phil, and he was the “dearly loved” son of his father John.

The notice continued: “Cherished brother of Mary and Tina. Adored uncle of Aaron, Shannon and Sophie. Sadly missed by his loving family; brother-in-law Francis, aunts Marie and Kitty, cousins, relatives and friends.”