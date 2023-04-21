From stealing lemonade to murder – the crimes ‘The Monk’ was convicted of and the ones he wasn’t

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch walked out of the Special Criminal Court a free man on Monday after the closest shave he has ever had with the law in his long criminal career.

Despite being linked to some of the first gangland murders and some of the biggest robberies in the history of the State, his list of convictions is pretty petty.

​Early convictions

His first conviction was inauspicious for a man who would become a gangland household name – it was for the theft of a bottle of lemonade when he was eight. By the time he was 10, he had eight convictions for larceny and burglary.

As he moved into his teens, Hutch became a member of a notorious gang of young delinquents from his area.

By the time he reached his 18th birthday, he had amassed 30 more convictions for assault, larceny, car theft, ‘joyriding’ and malicious damage. He served 10 custodial sentences in St Patrick’s Institution for young offenders and Mountjoy Prison.

Gerry Hutch pictured driving a stretch limo. Photo: Julien Behal/PA

Gerry Hutch pictured driving a stretch limo. Photo: Julien Behal/PA

​Stolen car

In December 1983, Hutch pleaded guilty to causing malicious damage to a stolen car following a botched armed robbery. He had no more convictions after he left prison for the last time in May 1985, just after he turned 22.

He vowed to plan everything he did in meticulous detail and remained steadfastly loyal to that principle.

​AIB robbery

In February 1981, just two months before his 18th birthday, Hutch was one of a heavily armed, four-member gang who robbed the AIB on Mary Street in Dublin city centre. They were armed with machine guns, pistols and grenades.

Hutch was later arrested and questioned, but said nothing.

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch leaving court. Photo: Mark Condren

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch leaving court. Photo: Mark Condren

​Teenage murder

In 1982, he was arrested as part of a murder investigation along with Eamon Kelly, the criminal godfather who had taken Hutch under his wing.

It followed the shooting dead of a 14-year-old whose brother had been accused of stealing the proceeds of an armed robbery from a close associate of Hutch, who had been suspected of providing the car used by the killer.

​Gangland murder

A year later, Hutch featured in another gang-related murder, this time of Danny McOwen, a republican with whom Hutch had carried out armed robberies.

McOwen had become embroiled in a bitter row with the Hutch clan after he assaulted the Monk’s future wife, Patricia, in a local pub. As the feud simmered, McOwen threatened the Hutch brothers.

On June 14, 1983, McOwen was shot dead outside a labour exchange in the inner city. Hutch was identified as one of the prime suspects, but was never charged due to a lack of evidence.

Gerry Hutch in north Dublin after the trial. Photo: Padraig O'Reilly

Gerry Hutch in north Dublin after the trial. Photo: Padraig O'Reilly

​Marino Mart

In January 1987, Hutch made criminal history when his gang stole just over £1.3m from a cash-in-transit van at Marino Mart in Dublin. At the time it was the biggest cash robbery in the history of the State.

Gardaí arrested two men the Monk had recruited to move the stolen cash and lodge it in bank accounts in Newry. Although the accounts were frozen and the cash was deemed to be the proceeds of the robbery, Hutch escaped prosecution. ​

Scrap dealer’s murder

Hutch again appeared on the garda wanted list just five months later when he became a suspect for the murder of scrap dealer Mel Cox on June 30, 1987.

Nine days earlier, Cox, who was considered a bully in the area, started a brawl in a city centre bar involving members of a number of local families, including the Hutches.

Several women suffered injuries and Eddie Hutch – The Monk’s brother – was left with a broken jaw.

Gerry Hutch was later arrested, but never charged with the crime.

David Byrne was killed in Regency attack

David Byrne was killed in Regency attack

​More cash raids

In January 1992, Hutch’s gang were suspected of storming a fortified cash holding centre in Waterford and making off with over £2m.

In January 1995, the mob made gangland history again when they stole £2.8m from the Brinks Allied cash holding depot in north Dublin.

Hutch’s top three bank robberies had netted the equivalent today of €13.5m in used, untraceable bank notes.

The Regency attack

In August 2021, Hutch was arrested by Spanish police in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol in relation to the Regency Hotel attack in which David Byrne was shot dead.

The Special Criminal Court this week acquitted him on the grounds there was no evidence that he had been involved in the actual shooting at the hotel in 2016.