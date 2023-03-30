| 8.9°C Dublin

Frail elderly man killed by two women who stole his pension was a convicted paedophile

Rhona Gracey (36) and Sharon Harland (47), have admitted Daniel Guyler’s manslaughter and will be sentenced next month

Ciaran O'Neill

A pensioner killed by two women in Derry four years ago was a convicted sex offender, it can be revealed.

Daniel Guyler (75) died 10 months after he suffered a serious head injury when he was robbed in the Termon Street area of the city in July 2018.

