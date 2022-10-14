Fr Molloy ‘killed in row over money’, and rumours of affair with wife of suspect are completely false, says priest’s nephew

The family of Fr Niall Molloy have said the priest’s death was the result of a row over money and had “absolutely nothing to do” with a rumoured affair between him and the suspect’s wife.

New revelations this week suggested businessman Richard Flynn inflicted several punches to Fr Molloy’s head in a confrontation over his relationship with his wife, Therese.

The mystery surrounding the 1985 killing at a house in Clara, Co Offaly, took a new twist with the uncovering of a psychiatric assessment conducted four months after the incident in which Mr Flynn reportedly accused the cleric of “wrecking” his marriage.

RTÉ Investigates also detailed notes compiled by Mr Flynn in which he said that while he believed there was “nothing physical” between his wife and Fr Molloy, “two episodes” did disturb him.

Fr Molloy had a bedroom in the Flynns’ home and Mr Flynn found his wife and the priest “in their night attire in his bed” on one occasion.

Mr Flynn was charged with manslaughter and assault, but was acquitted after a brief court hearing.

Judge Frank Roe instructed a jury to find him not guilty, concluding that what had happened was an alcohol-fuelled row between close friends.

Reacting to this week’s revelations, a nephew of Fr Molloy accused Mr Flynn of having been a “pathological liar”.

Bill Maher told the Irish Independent the priest’s family are “very upset” that the documents used in the programme have resurrected false rumours.

Mr Maher, who has campaigned for justice for Fr Molloy, insisted the story of an affair was deliberately circulated to detract from the real motive.

“Richard Flynn’s claims were self-serving and he was only going to the psychiatrist to prepare his defence for the trial in the event that it was to be conducted in a proper manner and evidence heard, which of course never happened,” Mr Maher said.

“Flynn was a pathological liar who gave three different versions of events in the time running up to the murder. I know after years of investigation that there is only one plausible motive – Niall was killed over money.”

Mr Maher said the new documents, containing admissions by Mr Flynn in the months before his trial for the killing, “raise more questions than answers” and were laden with inconsistencies.

“I wonder why the psychiatrist’s notes are only coming to light now, because all they achieved is to raise the same false rumours and sully my uncle’s good name,” Mr Maher said.

“The first big question to ask is why did Richard Flynn never confront Niall once about his concerns about a relationship? The documents used on Tuesday [in the RTÉ programme] state that he had tolerated the situation for several years.

“Why did Flynn continue to be a close friend and business associate of Niall’s during all of that time – right up to the night of his murder?

“The reason is the one we have known for a long time: shortly before his death, Niall went to a solicitor to untangle himself from the Flynns financially because they had taken an awful lot of money from him. My uncle was beaten to death in a row over money and nothing else. Then they sullied his good name to cover up the truth.”

Fr Molloy was in a business relationship with Therese Flynn. The pair bought and sold horses, and he regularly stayed at the Flynn home and had his own room there.

Mr Maher said he turned down an invitation to take part in the RTÉ Investigates programme because he had not been given the full details contained in the various documents and was therefore not in a position to give a comprehensive response.

“There was an awful lot of publicity given to it [RTÉ Investigates] and I didn’t know what was going to come out – I didn’t know the details,” he said.

“As a family, we find it very upsetting because it raises its head every so often but produces nothing tangible and we don’t get anywhere.”

An RTÉ spokesperson said Mr Maher was approached on several occasions before the programme aired and had been “briefed” on the content of the documents.

“Had he taken part in an interview, RTÉ Investigates would, as a matter of course, have provided copies of the documents in advance. We would not have asked Mr Maher to comment on documents he had not seen,” the spokesperson said.

The killing has been the subject of a cold-case review by the Garda Serious Crime Review Team, a Department of Justice review and a report by Gsoc, but the inquiries did not produce any definitive answers and it was learned that several important documents had been lost.

Fr Molloy’s death was the subject of a documentary, The Killing of Niall Molloy, which is also the title of a recently published bestselling book.