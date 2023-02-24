| 5.8°C Dublin

Fourth man held over attempted murder of senior detective John Caldwell in Omagh

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

Police in Northern Ireland have arrested a fourth person in connection with the attempted murder of an off-duty police officer who was shot several times.

Gunmen shot Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in front of his young son in the attack at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, on Wednesday evening.

