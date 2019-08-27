Four teens arrested in connection with petrol bomb attack on house
Four youths have been arrested by gardai in connection with a petrol bomb attack on a house in Drogheda, Co Louth last month.
The petrol bomb attack in Rathmullen Park saw the property gutted by fire in the early hours of July 3. A 16-year-old boy suffered smoke inhalation during the incident, while a second escaped unharmed.
The four males, aged in their teens, were arrested this morning during a planned operation in Drogheda.
They are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Drogheda Garda Station.
According to gardai, a person described as wearing dark clothing was seen running from the area at the time of the incident.
Online Editors