Four youths have been arrested by gardai in connection with a petrol bomb attack on a house in Drogheda, Co Louth last month.

Four teens arrested in connection with petrol bomb attack on house

The petrol bomb attack in Rathmullen Park saw the property gutted by fire in the early hours of July 3. A 16-year-old boy suffered smoke inhalation during the incident, while a second escaped unharmed.

The four males, aged in their teens, were arrested this morning during a planned operation in Drogheda.

They are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Drogheda Garda Station.

According to gardai, a person described as wearing dark clothing was seen running from the area at the time of the incident.

