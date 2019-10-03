Four teenagers arrested on suspicion of rape in Courtown

Four teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of rape in Courtown, Co Wexford.

Gardaí in Gorey were investigating a serious sexual assault that was reported to have occurred over the summer in neighbouring Courtown.

The alleged assault is reported to have occurred at around 12:15am on July 28 in the Burrow area of Courtown Harbour, Co. Wexford.

Gardaí have today arrested four male teenagers in connection with the investigation.

The three juvenile teenagers and one adult teenager were arrested on suspicion of rape.

All four males are being detained in Garda Stations in the South East of Ireland under section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1994.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who may have been in the Burrow area of Courtown Harbour between 10pm on Saturday and early on Sunday July 28, 2019, who have not already been in contact, to contact Gardaí in Gorey on 053 943 0690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

