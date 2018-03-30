Four people arrested and loaded revolvers seized in operation targeting Kinahan cartel

Two loaded revolvers were seized after two cars were stopped and a house was searched in the Clondalkin area in Dublin at around 4.15pm this afternoon.

Three men, aged 26, 28 and 29, and one woman (28) are in custody following the raid.

The operation was led by the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB).

They are currently being detained at Clondalkin Garda Station.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said: "The targeting of people to kill or seriously injure, by organised crime groups continues. However, this activity is being tackled by members of An Garda Síochana in Special Crime Operations and other units, who are determined to protect life, seize firearms and arrest those involved”.