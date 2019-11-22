Four out of five women killed violently this year died in their own home, a report has found.

Four out of five women killed violently this year died in their own home - report

Women's Aid launched its Femicide Watch 2019 report on Friday, revealing that women in Ireland are more likely to be killed in their own homes and at the hands of a man they know.

It said 230 women have been killed, and 16 children have died alongside their mothers since records began in 1996, while almost nine in 10 of them were killed by a man they knew (87%).

In the 20 cases where a woman was killed by a male relative, 16 were killed by their sons.

Figures show 56% of women were killed by a current or former boyfriend, husband or partner, while strangers make up just 13% of perpetrators of female homicide in Ireland.

This fits a global pattern and is in stark contrast to male homicide victims, the majority of whom are killed by strangers.

Women's Aid also said its 24hr National Freephone Helpline responded to 44 calls a day in 2018.

Last year, 19,089 contacts were made with Women's Aid during which 16,994 disclosures of abuse against women and 3,728 disclosures of child abuse were heard.

It said 3,816 disclosures of physical abuse included where a man had choked, smothered, beaten or threatened to beat his partner with a weapon, and there were 141 reports of assault during pregnancy.

Women's Aid has called on the Government to introduce formal Domestic Homicide Reviews (DHRs) and increase support for families bereaved due to domestic homicide.

It said without reviews, Ireland is failing high-risk victims of domestic violence, leaving them vulnerable to further abuse and, in extreme cases, homicide.

Women's Aid CEO Sarah Benson said the loss suffered by the families of these women is incalculable.

"One key initiative that could help immediately is the introduction of a system of Domestic Homicide Reviews," she said.

"These reviews should be independently chaired, have powers to make and monitor recommendations to improve prevention.

"We know from other jurisdictions that DHRs are a very important tool for families and loved ones to have their voices heard after often feeling let down by or voiceless in the Criminal Justice System or in the aftermath of a case of murder.

"Since our records began in 1996, 230 women have died violently in Ireland.

"Sixteen children, ranging from five months to 14 years old, have died alongside their mothers.

"A hundred women have died at the hands of their current or former partners.

"These figures should shame Irish society.

"The lives of the women and children named in our report were so valuable, so full of potential which is now unrealised.

"We want each of them to be remembered for their achievements, their qualities, their hopes and dreams."

Women's Aid will launch the report at an event on Friday, with speakers including Kathleen Chada, a mother to two sons murdered by their father.

The Women's Aid 24hr National Freephone Helpline can be contacted on 1800 341 900.

PA Media