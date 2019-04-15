Four men arrested in connection with Drogheda shooting

Gardai investigating a shooting in the M1 Business Park in Drogheda on February 26 have arrested four men in an operation this morning.

Gardai investigating a shooting in the M1 Business Park in Drogheda on February 26 have arrested four men in an operation this morning.

During the incident a man in his 30s received serious injuries when he was shot in the car park of the business park.

Two of the men who are arrested are aged 23, and the others are 27 and 49.

They are being detained at Drogheda and Dundalk garda stations under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be held for seven days.

Online Editors