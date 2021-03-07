Four men arrested following shooting in Inchicore, Dublin

Gardaí at the scene of a shooting incident that took place at Bernard Curtis House. Photo: Fergal Phillips

Four men have been arrested following a shooting in Inchicore, Dublin 8 yesterday.

The men, aged in their 20s and 30s, are detained at Kevin Street (2), Kilmainham and Irishtown Garda Stations under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

The man and woman who were both injured from the shooting remain in serious condition in hospital.

"Gardaí are counting to appeal for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Anyone with any information in relation to this matter should contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

The 30-year-old woman was shot in the chest and arm at a flat in Bernard Curtis House, Bluebell in Dublin 12, just before 1pm yesterday. She was rushed to St James's Hospital and remained in a critical condition last night having underwent surgery.

A man, in his early 30s, was also shot alongside her in the apartment. He fled the scene and later presented himself at St James's Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. His condition is described as serious.

Online Editors