Four men arrested as gardaí probe halting site attack
Gardaí investigating a serious assault at a halting site at the weekend have arrested four men.
Gardai went to the halting site in Athy, Co Kildare, shortly after 2pm on Saturday after receiving reports of a serious public order incident.
When they arrived they discovered a man aged in his 50s with apparent lacerations to his head and body.
He was treated by paramedics before being transferred to Portlaoise Hospital. Although his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, he was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.
While at the halting site, gardaí also saw that significant damage had been caused to a 4x4 vehicle that belonged to the injured man. A number of windows were smashed.
It was removed for a forensic and technical examination.
During a planned search in Athy yesterday, gardaí arrested four men, aged in their 20s and 30s. Gardaí said their investigation was ongoing.
Online Editors