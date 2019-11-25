Four men arrested as gardaí probe halting site attack

Gardaí investigating a serious assault at a halting site at the weekend have arrested four men.

Gardaí investigating a serious assault at a halting site at the weekend have arrested four men.

Gardai went to the halting site in Athy, Co Kildare, shortly after 2pm on Saturday after receiving reports of a serious public order incident.

When they arrived they discovered a man aged in his 50s with apparent lacerations to his head and body.

He was treated by paramedics before being transferred to Portlaoise Hospital. Although his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, he was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In