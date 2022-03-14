Four ‘ghost passengers’ arrested after suspected fraudulent insurance claims made for 2015 collision

Four women were arrested this morning on suspicion of being “ghost passengers” in a car that was involved in a minor accident in west Dublin seven years ago.

Officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested the women at locations in south and west Dublin as part of a long-running deception investigation.

Senior sources say that it is alleged that not all the women were in the vehicle when it was involved in a collision but they were all then allegedly involved in making insurance claims in relation to the accident.

“Potentially the insurance company could have lost hundreds of thousands of euro in this case but suspicions were raised and the GNECB became involved,” a senior source explained.

“A ghost passenger is someone who was not in the vehicle when the accident happened and attempts to make fraudulent phantom passenger claims,” the source added.

It is suspected that after the accident happened in the Ballyfermot area in 2015, it was planned by a number of people to carry out the deception scam.

It is understood that five separate insurance claims were made in the aftermath of the accident.

“This morning, Monday 14th March 2022, Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested four people for the offence of deception,” a garda spokeswoman said in a statement this evening.

“The arrests relate to an investigation into compensation claims made following an alleged fraudulent road traffic collision in 2015.

“The four persons are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at separate Garda stations in Dublin.

“Investigations are ongoing,” she added.

On a national level, the GNECB are investigating four different types of crime involving fraudulent road traffic collisions.

“There are four main types including exaggerated injury and another being an accident that actually never happened,” a source explained.

“Then you have staged accidents and fourthly there are accidents that did happen like this case but ghost passengers who were not in the accident at all then attempt to make fraudulent claims.”