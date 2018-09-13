Gardai have arrested four people following a series of early-morning raids in Co Wexford.

Gardai have arrested four people following a series of early-morning raids in Co Wexford.

Four arrested as 50 gardai raid number of Wexford properties

Cash, electronic devices including phones and satellite navigation systems, walkie talkies, a car key reader, a small quantity of cigarettes and financial documents were all seized from 11 houses in Enniscorthy.

Three men in their 30s and 40s and a woman in her 20s were all arrested and are being held for questioning.

At 5.30am this morning, in excess of 50 garda personnel were briefed on the operation and searches were carried out at 6.30am.

Assistance was received from the Dog Handling Unit from Rosslare Port during the searches.

Gardai said the operation is ongoing and further updates will follow.

Online Editors