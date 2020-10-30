Four arrested after €50,000 of suspected cocaine and cash seized in Louth

Four people have been arrested after €50,000 of suspected cocaine and £12,000 pound sterling was seized by gardaí in Co Louth.

Three men and one woman, all in their 30s, were arrested after gardaí searched a car in the Castlebellingham area in Co Louth, yesterday, October 29.

Gardaí attached to the Dundalk Drugs and Crime Unit conducted a surveillance operation and observed what was deemed a suspicious transaction.

A car was stopped a short time later and gardaí conducted a search of the vehicle and its occupants.

During the course of the search, €50,000 worth of suspected cocaine was seized along with £12,000 Pound Sterling.

All four are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Dundalk and Drogheda Garda Stations respectively.

