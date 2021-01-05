Former Real IRA leader Michael McKevitt's funeral takes place in Louth

Funeral cortege of Michael McKevitt on the way to his funeral service at St. Furseys Church Chapel Road, Haggardstown Co Louth this morning. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The funeral of former Real IRA leader Michael McKevitt has taken place in Co Louth.

A funeral mass was held at St Fursey's Church in Haggardstown following the removal from the family home in Beech Park, Blackrock.

Members of the gardai’s Special Detective Unit (SDU) “discreetly monitored” the funeral which passed off without incident.

According to a death notice McKevitt died "peacefully at home in the presence of his loving family" on Saturday.

Expand Close Michael McKevitt / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Michael McKevitt

McKevitt died of cancer.

He headed the Real IRA terror group which was formed in 1997 by dissident members of the Provisionals.

The father-of-six was found by Belfast High Court to be centrally involved in the planning the Omagh bombing, but he never paid any of the £1.6m judgment against him.

However, he was never found guilty in a criminal court for the atrocity which claimed the lives of 29 people, along with unborn twins.

More than 200 were injured in the bombing.

Expand Close Funeral cortege of Michael McKevitt on the way to his funeral service at St. Furseys Church Chapel Road, Haggardstown Co Louth this morning. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Funeral cortege of Michael McKevitt on the way to his funeral service at St. Furseys Church Chapel Road, Haggardstown Co Louth this morning. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

McKevitt spent 13 years in prison in the Republic after being found guilty by the Special Criminal Court of "directing terrorism".

Originally from Co Louth, McKevitt joined the Provisional IRA at the outbreak of the Troubles and became a senior figure, before quitting in protest at the ceasefires in 1997.

He was married to Bernadette Sands McKevitt, sister of IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands.

Online Editors