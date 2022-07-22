FORMER Irish soldier and Islamic convert Lisa Smith has been jailed for 15 months for membership of ISIS.

Smith, sitting in the dock, turned away and wiped tears from her face with a handkerchief as she was sentenced.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt said it was serious for an Irish citizen and former defence forces member to “take up allegiance” to a terrorist organisation.

He backdated the sentence to June 21 to take account of time Smith had already spent in custody.

In May, Smith (40), from Dundalk, Co Louth was found guilty after a non-jury trial of being a member of Islamic State between October 28, 2015 and December 1, 2019.

She had denied the charge, maintaining she travelled to ISIS territory out of religious obligation.

Smith was acquitted of a second charge of financing terrorism by sending money to a man in May 2015, for the benefit of IS.

Today, Judge Hunt said the maximum sentence of eight years was a “political and legislative choice and has nothing to do with this court.”

The court determined that the case was in the lower part of the spectrum but in the upper end of that category.

Judge Hunt said there was nothing beyond “justifiable suspicion” of the precise nature of Smith's activities in Syria. The court was bound to act on the facts, he said.

It was nonetheless serious for an Irish citizen and former member of the Defence Forces “to take up allegiance to a terrorist organisation” and persist with that allegiance.

It was accepted that she “followed rather than led” but there was “no doubt she knew precisely the nature of the organisation” having had contact with influential high-ranking members prior to travelling. The court also noted there was an absence of remorse.

He said the headline sentence before mitigation was two years and six months.

The court noted that Smith was of previous good character, had no prior convictions and made a positive contribution to society in her military service.

She had a “very difficult and hard time” in Syria before her repatriation, although this was “primarily a foreseeable consequence” of her decision to “attach herself to the Islamic State.”

She had also suffered domestic violence there.

There had since been a considerable change in her personal circumstances.

She was a mother with a young child in her care and had been of good behaviour since returning.

“There doesn’t seem to be any reason to believe she is a source of present or future danger,” Judge Hunt said.

Smith's admissions in interview had made the prosecution’s task easier, he said.

“She may have been easily led by circumstances and other people into a difficult situation but thereafter she displayed characteristics of resilience and determination,” he said.

It appeared to the court the likelihood of reoffending was low.

The court was satisfied the threshold for a prison sentence had been reached and Judge Hunt said it should not be longer than necessary to “underline the gravity of the offence” and deter others.

He said in sentencing her to 15 months, the court was giving Smith a 50pc discount. There was insufficient mitigation to fully suspend it, he said.

The court refused to consider a defence application to admit Smith to bail pending an appeal.

During the trial, the court heard Smith converted to Islam after years of conversing online with a leading American ISIS propagandist, her "mentor" John Georgelas.

She left the Irish defence forces and emigrated to Syria during that country's civil war, in answer to terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s call to Muslims to join the caliphate.

Smith married British jihadist Sajid Aslam and, the prosecution said, became part of the "life blood" of ISIS as a propaganda tool and as a woman who would help to build the Islamic State.

Prosecutors said while it was not alleged she was involved in actual combat, she had “enveloped herself in the black flag of IS.”

When the caliphate collapsed in 2019, Smith fled with her daughter and ended up in Syrian refugee camps before being deported here from Turkey.

Prosecutor Sean Gillane SC had told the trial Smith understood exactly what she was doing when she went.

He said that, while ISIS needed fighters, it also needed people who could give sustenance and vitality to the group in the achievements of its aims and to answer al-Baghdadi's call. This included her husband Aslam who was a fighter for the group.

Smith remained in Syria until IS lost territory and her movements then “mirrored the retrenchment of the group,” Mr Gillane said.

“Far from moving away or running away from them, she was running with them,” he said.

Smith's defence was that she travelled to IS territory as part of a religious obligation, that she did not aid the terror group, never even picked up a weapon, and was "led astray" as to what IS stood for.

Her barrister Michael O'Higgins argued that the garda interviews were conducted on an unfair basis, and said evidence from an expert witness on Middle Eastern conflicts was “troubling”.

In the court’s verdict in May, Judge Hunt said Smith travelled to Syria after conducting “extensive research,” she "knew full well" the techniques and views of those who enforced Sharia Law where she wanted to live.

It was a group involved in the "most extreme and terrifying acts of violence" and left no room for pleas of naivety or ignorance, the judge said.

The court found Smith expressly gave allegiance to Al-Baghdadi and his caliphate and that she took up membership of ISIS when she crossed the border into Syria in 2015.

Referencing interviews she gave after her arrest in which she talked about "running with the crowd", the judge said these were closer to “buyer's remorse” than a denial.

Outlining her background at the sentence hearing two weeks ago, Mr O'Higgins described a report into Smith’s upbringing as "raw" and referred to "destructive behaviour" in her childhood which later led to a mental health crisis.

She joined the Irish army for money, a pension and security, and later felt she had no choice but to stay, serving for 10 years.

Smith was a "very damaged” and "vulnerable person" and was “looking for answers” when she came to Islam and saw it as an “attractive proposal”, Mr O’Higgins said.

In her quest for knowledge she "did not fully appreciate that her mentor's views were not the norm,” her barrister Michael O’Higgins said.

In Syria, she suffered violent abuse at the hands of her ISIS fighter husband Aslam, who beat her "black and blue", he said.

He also said that Smith was afraid of hell and the fires of damnation and "wanted to be the best Muslim she could be".

Smith said in interview with an expert that she "wouldn't be in a hurry to run back to any Islamic State", and that her life was "handed over" to ISIS propagandist Georgelas.