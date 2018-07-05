Former girlfriend of notorious crime boss asks State to return luxury assets

THE former partner of a notorious mob boss is looking for luxury assets, including high-end watches and a cash haul, back from the State after it was seized from her home during a drugs investigation.

Independent.ie can reveal that Natasha McEnroe asked a judge to order the State to give her back the money and watches, one of which she said belongs to her present partner’s brother.

She is also looking for the return of two iPhones. One of the phones, she said, contained photographs of her young son as a baby.

McEnroe (36) was previously described in court as being at the centre of her jailed former partner’s crime operations but has been keeping her head down in recent times.

She brought an application under the Police Property Act before Judge Deirdre Gearty at Dublin District Court.

Judge Gearty made no ruling but adjourned the case.

The court was told the property was seized from McEnroe’s home at Swan Grove, Rathmines, during a search on March 17, 2015.

She is seeking the return of a Breitling watch, a Rotary watch worth more than €700 and €2,710 in cash, as well as two iPhones.

McEnroe told the judge the Rotary watch belonged to her partner Paul Geraghty’s brother, it had been bought in a shop in Dundrum and there was a receipt for it.

The second watch was a gift from her grandfather before he died. He had received a lot of money in compensation and bought things for his grandchildren, she said.

Of the cash seized, €2,000 was a gift from her aunt, Joan McEnroe, and the rest was her own.

McEnroe said one of the phones contained photographs of her son and she was anxious to have it returned.

She had got a new phone and there were pictures on the seized iPhone of her son as a baby.

“I don’t want the phone, I just want the pictures,” she said.

Garda Sergeant Michael Brennan said there was a “live investigation” under way, which originated in 2015.

Heroin worth €750,000 was seized at another house in Swan Grove and a smaller amount at McEnroe’s home, he said.

The property that was seized was being retained for the purposes of the investigation, Sgt Brennan said.

McEnroe’s solicitor said another garda had since gone to her home to return the property but she was not there at the time.

Sgt Brennan said that had been an exhibit officer who “did not have full knowledge” of the case and the investigation was “kept tight”.

A file had been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and, while no charges were brought at that juncture, “new evidence has come to light,” Sgt Brennan said.

There was an “ongoing conversation” with the DPP.

McEnroe did not live at the other address at Swan Grove but there were “connections to that address” and both addresses were “connected through family”, Sgt Brennan told the court.

The other address was where the drugs that were the “primary subject of the investigation” were seized, McEnroe’s solicitor said. She did live there, he added.

Judge Gearty said she was not refusing McEnroe’s application, but adjourning it.

McEnroe has been questioned numerous times by gardai investigating serious organised criminality but had been believed to be living a calmer life in recent times.

In 2011, gardai placed the Rathmines home that she and partner Geraghty shared under 24-hour watch because of fears the couple would be targeted by her caged ex-lover.

Geraghty narrowly escaped death by climbing out of a window at the home when a hitman tried to kill him in January 2011.

Sources say one of the biggest blows the jailed criminal has suffered since being locked up was when McEnroe, his long-term partner and mother of their child, ended their relationship and went on to find love with Geraghty.

In 2011, McEnroe and Geraghty were arrested in connection with the shooting of Declan O’Reilly before being released without charge.

He had been close pals with the couple and regularly stayed at their home, but it is understood they fell out when Geraghty accused him of ripping off a drugs gang.

Geraghty is now living in Cork after escaping the capital because of grave threats against him from other mobsters.

Last summer, the Herald revealed that McEnroe was the suspect in a “brutal” attack on a young mum in a south inner city flats complex.

McEnroe allegedly attacked the woman at her mother’s house.

The alleged attack was witnessed by terrified locals and it is understood the victim was hit by numerous blows in the incident.”

The woman was not taken to hospital and gardai did not receive an official complaint about the alleged assault.

