Former army private says she was raped by an older Defence Forces officer while on overseas duty

Former army private Roslyn O’Callaghan breaks her silence for the first time

A former army private who says she was raped by an older Defence Forces officer while she was ‘out of it’ after a military drinks party, feared she was pregnant following her horrific ordeal.

In an emotional interview on RTÉ One’s Upfront with Katie Hannon this evening, Roslyn O’Callaghan spoke of her harrowing ordeal and how her subsequent diagnosis of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder from a military psychiatrist was kept secret from her for 15 years while her alleged attacker was never charged with the offence.

Ms O’Callaghan said she always wanted to pursue a career in the military, having come from a proud military family’ and “I made my parents proud,” when she enlisted.

However, her career was derailed almost from the start when as a young army private was posted overseas during her first tour of duty where she celebrated her 21st birthday.

Things took a sinister turn when she attended an army drinks party a few weeks later and got so drunk that she was vomiting into a handbag on the way back to the base in an armoured vehicle.

She described how some of her female colleagues put her to bed fully clothed.

“I was very dizzy,” she recalled, adding that she passed out only to find her alleged attacker who “was almost twice my age” whom she had never met before sharing the lift back to the base in the armoured vehicle “kissing me and on top of me.”

He then removed her shorts and underwear.

“I remember this man having sex (with her),” she said.

“I describe it as if there was an angel looking over me trying to wake me up and say ‘Roslyn, wake up, there’s something happening to you.”

“I kind of knew there was something happening, but I couldn’t stop it,” she said. “I remember telling him ‘go away, leave me alone…I was so out of it, I had an out of body experience. I just couldn’t stop him.”

She woke up early the next morning to find she was half naked.

“I said ‘what do I do? Could I be pregnant? Did that (rape) just happen to me?”

She disclosed the attack to a female army captain and was initially taken to a military hospital but because they didn’t have a rape kit, she went to a public hospital for a forensic exam.

She also made a formal statement to the military police about the incident.

The results of the forensic exam came back and there was no evidence of physical injury.

“I was always of the opinion that the army will look after me.

"They’ll believe me. I’ve done nothing wrong here, how wrong I was,” she said, adding that after she disclosed the rape to the Defence Forces , “from that moment on, my soul left my body. There was Roslyn no more.”

“I was told by the female officer that he was not going to be charged with rape.

"There was going to be no charge of rape. Not that it didn’t happen. It did happen but they can’t prove it. There’s not enough evidence,” she said, adding she was “devastated.”

“I couldn’t believe it, not enough evidence – and of course, I was scared.”

Within a few weeks, a disciplinary hearing was held for the officer in question.

To add insult to injury, she revealed how she had to attend the hearing in which her attacker was only being investigated for sexual conduct with a lower-ranking officer and being in female quarters.

“Before the Colonel said anything I said, ‘sir I need to say something’ and I said ‘that man raped me’ and he said ‘that’s not the issue here Private O’Callaghan, would you like a seat?’ and that was it.

“I said ‘no’. I went out the door and I broke down in the female officer’s arms and I said ‘I want to go home... I said I want to go home I can’t do this anymore.”

In the end, the officer was fined IR£175 and a “severe reprimand” was placed on his file, but he was never charged with rape and went on to other overseas tours of duty, she added.

When she returned home to Ireland, she reported the incident to gardaí but was told that because it occurred outside their jurisdiction there was nothing they could do.

The officer later offered her IR£10,000 for ‘counselling’ without ever admitting he had abused her, she said, referring to the offer of compensation as ‘dirt money.’

“He denied the fact he raped me. He kept saying it was consensual. I was in no fit state to consent. I wouldn’t consent – I didn’t know this man.”

Then in 2000, Ms O'Callaghan was seen by an Irish Defence Forces psychiatrist, who has since died, and she was diagnosed with severe Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

However, she said she was never told about the diagnosis and only got access to her medical records through a Freedom of Information request 15 years later after suffering for years with the disorder that included two suicide attempts.

“I suffered in silence. It got to the point where I needed help. I just couldn’t function", she said.

“Why didn’t they tell me? If they had then I could have been treated. I mean I had a second suicide attempt...”

However, Ms O’Callaghan, who is part of the Women of Honour campaign, said she finally feels vindicated.

“I am no longer alone. I can now stand up and say I have people who believe me. I have women who believe me and I have men who believe me. “And I am Roslyn O’Callaghan, and I am a survivor and these are the Women of Honour and we are not alone.”

Her revelations come following last week’s publication of the Independent Review Group into allegations of misconduct and abuse in the Irish Defence Forces which found the Defence Forces is not a safe working environment for either men or women.

It was established to examine allegations into bullying and sexual harassment in the military and the ground-breaking report found the Defence Forces “struggle with gender, displaying hyper-masculinities and pockets of deeply misogynistic attitudes and behaviours”.

The report found such problems will not go away without “immediate and significant steps” being taken to address them.

“At best, the Defence Forces barely tolerates women and, at its worst, verbally, physically, sexually and psychologically abuses women in its ranks,” it said.

The review was established on foot of allegations by the Women of Honour group, whose claims about mistreatment were revealed in an RTÉ documentary in 2021.

Ms O’Callaghan was among the first members of the group to campaign on their behalf but tonight’s interview marked the first time she has gone public with her own story.

RTE meanwhile said the Defence Forces declined to comment on the issues raised in Ms O’Callaghan’s interview.