‘Forensic testing’: How fraudsters are starting a complex bank card scam with a text message

Fraudsters are using a complex text scam to get people to hand over their bank cards, telling them it’s needed for “forensic testing”.

Gardaí are warning the public of a worrying scam that is not only obtaining credit cards illegally but is also using innocent people to collect these cards.

People are being urged to be cautious of text messages that appear to come from their bank but include a link.

Genuine banks will never ask a customer to click on a link from a text message, or ask them for their PIN number or online banking details.

Through this scam, fraudsters are obtaining personal details from victims as after they click on the link they are asked to input their phone number and login into their bank account.

Using this information they then call the victim and pretend to be from the fraud department of the bank and convince the victim that their account is compromised and their bank card is required by the bank for “forensic testing” or some other reason.

They then tell the victim they are sending out a third party to collect their card, which they asked them to put in an envelope.

The fraudster will frequently be on the phone to the victim as the third party arrives to encourage the handover of the envelope.

According to gardaí, this third person is usually also innocent, and may have been contacted on social media and asked to collect the envelope from the victim and deliver it to an agreed address, usually near a bank.

They will be met by a person on foot who will take possession of the card and it is then used to withdraw cash and transfer funds out of the victim's account.

A garda spokesperson said this type of fraud has resulted in the theft of “very significant sums of money from victim bank accounts”.

Gardaí are warning people to never click on links in an unsolicited text message, never ever give away their PIN number, one-time codes, or online banking details/passwords.

They also say to never act on advice or instruction received during an unsolicited call, never download an app on instruction from an unsolicited call and never hand over your bank card to a third party.