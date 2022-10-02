Footage shows vicious assault as man’s head is kicked and stamped on at least 18 times

A garda investigation is underway after man’s head was kicked and stamped on at least 18 times during a violent assault.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, with a video capturing the attack circulated on social media over the weekend.

Gardaí have so far arrested one suspect and say there are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the incident, including reviewing any relevant video.

Footage of the vicious assault shows two men fighting before bystanders, including two women and a young man, intervene and one of the men is dragged to the ground.

The man he was fighting then unleashes a flurry of punches, kicks and stamps while the victim is lying injured on the ground.

As other people passing by urge the man to stop, he continues to aim his foot at the victim's head 17 times in less than 30 seconds.

The main assailant then shouts at the man on the ground as a woman tries to hold him back, before he circles back around and kicks the injured man in the head for an 18th time.

A woman trying to restrain him can be heard saying "the shades are coming", a reference to gardaí, before a number of uniformed and plain clothed officers arrive on the scene.

The footage then shows the victim covered in blood as he struggles to get up from the ground before he is tended to by gardaí.

It also shows plain-clothed officers approach his attacker and detain him.

The victim later received medical treatment with a garda investigation into the incident now underway. A spokesman said that no serious injuries were reported.

Gardaí confirmed that they arrested one man and are also reviewing video footage of the incident which is circulating online.

In a statement a spokesman said: "Shortly before 4:30pm on Thursday 29th September, gardaí were alerted to a violent disturbance involving a number of males outside apartments on Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.

"A man in his mid-20s was arrested at the scene under the Public Order Acts. He was later released pending further enquires. There were no reports of any serious injuries.

"An investigation into all of the circumstances of the incident is underway including a review of potential video footage of the incident currently circulating online.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station +353 74 9167100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111," the spokesman added.