Footage of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch gang members in ‘weapons training’ was not used in Regency murder trial

Gardaí obtained audio and video footage of Hutch gang members using firearms at a Polish range less than two weeks before the deadly attack at the Regency Hotel.

The group from north inner-city Dublin spent two days in Krakow towards the end of January 2016.

In early February, a group of men stormed the hotel dressed as ERU members armed with AK47s and unleashed a paramilitary-style assault at a boxing weigh-in organised by Daniel Kinahan.

It is not known why the evidence of the Polish trip was not used in the prosecution in the Special Criminal Court.

Garda intelligence sources believe Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch had secretly travelled with four associates to Poland days before the attack.

The Irish Independent understands the group included Hutch and his brother Patsy. Although The Monk was present when the videos were filmed, there was no footage of him firing a weapon.

A murder charge against Patrick Hutch was dropped by the State in 2019 following the death of Detective Superintendent Colm Fox, the senior officer in charge of the Regency Hotel investigation.

Last Monday, The Monk was acquitted of the murder of David Byrne at the Regency.

Questions have been raised as to why the gang boss was not charged with possession of three AK47s he was giving to dissident republicans as a “present” for them intervening in the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

Expand Close David Byrne / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp David Byrne

Nor was he charged with being a member of the Hutch organised crime group which, the Special Criminal Court found, had carried out the Regency attack “beyond all reasonable doubt”.

Records seen by Independent.ie show how Hutch tried to cover his tracks by taking a circuitous route to Poland, travelling via Belgium and the Netherlands.

Read More

His movements and those of the rest of the gang who travelled to Poland were tracked when gardaí accessed sources including flight data, phone data and credit card transactions.

Hutch escaped an assassination attempt in Lanzarote a few weeks earlier, on New Year’s Eve.

He returned to Ireland on January 14 via Ireland West airport in Knock to avoid detection by the Kinahans.

Flight records showed he re-emerged two days later at Eindhoven airport in the Netherlands, where he was recorded as buying seat on a flight to Krakow

A week later, on January 21, he travelled on a flight from Dublin to Brussels, where he hired a car.

Flight records showed he re-emerged two days later at Eindhoven airport in the Netherlands, where he was recorded as buying seat on a flight to Krakow.

On the same day, Hutch’s brother, Patsy, and three other key members of the gang also arrived in the city, on a flight from Dublin.

Sources confirmed the group booked into one of a number of shooting academies on the outskirts of Krakow where customers have access to a wide range of weaponry including AK47 assault rifles of the type used in the Regency bloodbath.

The intention of the attack, on February 5, was to wipe out Daniel Kinahan and his top lieutenants, but the targets managed to escape, with the exception of David Byrne – he was shot dead by two of the men dressed as ERU officers.

According to flight records, the Hutch group left Krakow on January 25. The Monk returned to Ireland by the same circuitous route he had taken earlier, by flying first to Eindhoven. On January 29, four days later, the fugitive crime boss returned the hire car before taking a flight from Brussels to Dublin.

Expand Close Cartel boss Daniel Kinahan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cartel boss Daniel Kinahan

Meanwhile, tensions were mounting back in Dublin as Daniel Kinahan was concerned the Hutch family would seek revenge for the murder of Gary Hutch and the attempts on the lives of The Monk and Patsy Hutch.

The Kinahans sent two hitmen to murder Patsy at around the same time as his son was shot in Spain.

The plan was to shoot The Monk’s older brother when he turned up to collect a grandchild from school in Glasnevin.

Kinahan dispatched his criminal associates, cousins Gary and Barry Finnegan, to talk with The Monk’s older brother, Eddie Hutch, in the hope of burying the hatchet over Gary Hutch’s murder.

The gang had denied they were responsible for the attempted hit on The Monk.

The Finnegans put Eddie on the phone to talk separately with Christy Kinahan Sr and Daniel. Eddie agreed to talk to his brothers and come back to them with a reply – but the die had already been cast.

A few days later, Eddie Hutch called to Gary Finnegan in Hardwicke Street with a message from his younger brother.

The Monk was standing by his position – the Kinahans had reneged on their agreement by killing his nephew and trying to kill him, and he would not talk to people he could not trust.

In the last week of January, while The Monk was making his way back to Dublin, Daniel Kinahan called to Eddie Hutch’s house at Poplar Row.

CCTV from the area showed Eddie Hutch talking to Kinahan from an upstairs window. Kinahan was obviously angry and shouted abuse and threats before storming off.

A week later, the Regency attack took place. In its wake, the Kinahan cartel carried out 14 murders. The victims included two completely innocent men.