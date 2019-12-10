Footage emerges of drone dropping drugs package into exercise yard of Dublin prison

Senior prison sources have confirmed the video is legitimate and dates from around 3pm on May 4 this year.

The Irish Prison Service (IPS) said it was aware of the video when contacted by Independent.ie but had no comment to make.

In the video, the drone can be seen flying at a height of an estimated 121m (400ft) above the exercise yard before the packages are released and dropped into the jail.

The drone then flies away from the facility and over the nearby M50.

Prisoners can then be seen converging on the area where the packages land.

The IPS launched an investigation into the incident but it has not led to any arrests in the case, which is being investigated by Ronanstown gardai.

The drone video has been distributed on social media in recent days.

Last night, senior jail sources told Independent.ie six packages were dropped from the drone into the 'B Wing' exercise yard of the west Dublin facility.

Some of these packages were recovered by prison officers from the netting above the yard but not all packages were recovered.

"The recovered packages contained quantities of cannabis and illegal tablets," a jail source said last night.

"But not all packages were recovered - some of them went through the netting above the yard and were most likely retrieved by prisoners.

"A total of 60 prisoners got 'P 19' disciplinary reports because of their actions for refusing to come in from the exercise yard when they were told to go back in by prison staff.

"As can be seen in the video, the actions of the drone caused a flurry of activity in the yard among prisoners."

It is understood some of the packages got through small holes in the netting.

There has been a major increase in the use of drones to fly drugs and contraband into Irish prisons in the past two years.

In a single week in March of this year, around 50 packets of drugs and other contraband were delivered by drone or thrown into Wheatfield Prison.

In an 18-month period, six drones were recovered by the IPS in locations around the country, after failed attempts to drop contraband into jail yards.

Five were at Wheatfield and one in Limerick, while there have also been attempts to drop drugs at Mountjoy and Castlerea.

In March, the Herald revealed one attempt in which drugs were stuffed into the plastic capsules used to hold small toys inside chocolate eggs.

One prisoner climbed up a steel fence in a bid to get them, but he cut his hands on the razor wire.

He did not succeed in getting to the package, which was later taken down by staff at Mountjoy Prison.

Speaking earlier this year, IPS director Caron McCaffrey said a new technology system will be introduced on a pilot basis in one prison to deal with the problem of drones bringing drugs into the jail.

Ms McCaffrey said the use of drones is a new phenomenon and the prison service is "on top of it", but it is an evolving area that is not unique to prisons.

"Staff from our operations directorate recently attended an international forum where we were looking at best practice and emerging technologies in relation to dealing with the issue of drones and other security threats to prisons," she said.

However, Ms McCaffrey said care must also be taken to deal with drones in a way that does not affect the safety of the wider public. She added there could not be a situation where a drone carrying drugs ended up falling to the ground in a populated area.

In August, this paper revealed crime gangs have been using 'flaming socks' to drop contraband into one Dublin jail in particular.

The socks method works by burning a hole in security netting - designed to prevent 'throwovers' - inside the prison before the package then falls into the yard.

Staff at Mountjoy Prison are attempting to clamp down on this tactic. The practice has been described as "sporadic" in previous years, but has become more popular.

Flaming tennis balls have also been used in a similar manner in the past.

