Floral screwdrivers left at grave of N7 crash victim Dean Maguire as priest slams funeral

Floral tributes designed in the shape of screwdrivers have been placed on the grave of N7 crash victim Dean Maguire.

The flowers can be seen on the grave in Newlands Cross cemetery in West Dublin honouring ‘The General Maguire’ along with the slogan, "You know the score."

The 29-year-old's funeral made headlines after offerings praising Maguire's burglary skills - including a screwdriver and a torch - were brought to the altar as gifts.

A professionally printed banner ­featuring Maguire's face and the words "You know the score, get on the floor, don't be funny, show me the money" were also included.

Read More

And now one outspoken parish priest has said that the Catholic bishops are failing to provide leadership.

He spoke out after the ­"disgraceful" scenes at Dean Maguire's funeral.

Fr Tómas Walsh previously slammed "inappropriate" offertory gifts at ­funeral Masses.

"It is all disgraceful you know. The Church kind of acquiesces every time. We stand for nothing anymore I think," he said in the wake the controversy over the funeral.

"The bishops give no leadership at all really," he declared.

Maguire's funeral sparked outrage after it ­featured motorbikes doing wheelies and ­burnouts, a high-speed convoy through the streets and offertory gifts that included house-breaking implements.

"What does that tell us about people or what loss they are to a community," Fr Walsh said about such offertory gifts.

"I was outraged when I heard about the escort to the funeral," he said.

"Nothing surprises me anymore. I would probably refuse to do funerals like that if I felt they were just kind of making a show of it.

"It has outraged a lot of people in the country, it's kind of a State funeral almost."

The Gurranabraher, Cork, parish priest ­expressed sympathy for the priests involved at Dean Maguire's funeral, saying that in most cases people can be persuaded to present appropriate gifts.

"In my experience if there is even a little bit of faith ­present you can talk to them, they can see it. But if there is no faith present at all, then they want ­anything going."

Even before his funeral service, Dean Maguire's associates created ­controversy with a high-speed convoy through Crumlin and parts of Dublin, flouting the rules of the road.

But the offertory gifts - a torch and ­screwdrivers, reflecting the life of a ­burglar, at Maguire's requiem Mass ­provoked outrage as glorifying crime.

The undertaker firm that handled the controversial funerals for the N7 crash victims is run by two brothers Garreth and Robert O'Dwyer from Dublin city centre.

When contacted directly this week ­Garreth didn't provide any response to queries about his business.

According to files at the Companies ­Registry Office, O'Dwyer & Sons was set up in December 2017 and registered to an address at Meath Street in Dublin's south inner city.

Garreth is also the registered owner of O'Dwyer and Sons Carriages business, described as carrying out horse carriage tours.

Also a director of O'Dwyer & Sons is Robert while a third brother Trevor is involved in the business and is a skilled horse handler.

According to their social media pages the business began as a horse-drawn carriage firm before moving into undertaking.

They opened the shop on Meath Street in February 2019. Since then, they have ­produced several videos of funerals they have carried out.

The videos feature slow-motion sequences, aerial drone ­footage and ­tributes from friends and family, often capturing the intense grief of close relatives.

In a post after Maguire's funeral the firm said: "We would like to pass on our deepest condolence to the family of the late Dean Maguire and the biggest thank you for choosing our service of taking care of their loved one. RIP Dean."

Convicted burglar Maguire died along with two other criminals when their BMW travelling on the wrong side of the N7 crashed head-on into a truck and burst into flames.

In the video production posted online by O'Dwyer and Sons there are floral versions of the Stanley screwdrivers at the ceremony. There are slow-motion shots of bikers doing wheelies and burnouts as they accompany the hearse through the streets.

The camera lingers on one mourner's T-shirt which bears a photograph of what appears to be a judge sitting in court.

They also produced similarly slick videos for the funeral of Karl Freeman and Graham Taylor who died alongside Maguire in the horror crash on July 5.

The firm's Facebook page has nearly 30,000 followers while their Instagram account with over 3,000 followers is also used to post videos.

Maguire's funeral, last Friday week, was described as "the most disturbing liturgy he was ever at" by one priest who had attended the service.

Fr Donal Roche, who was not officiating, said it was "very stressful".

He said the gardaí said they would be present if anything happened, otherwise their presence would heighten the ­situation.

He told Joe Duffy on RTÉ Radio 1's ­Liveline that there was a sense of ­"restlessness" and that the priest officiating "was up against it".

One family member apologised to the priest on the altar " for the language" before declaring: "Rest in peace ya f***ing legend."

Maguire's aunt, whose brother Thomas is Dean's father, told the show she "didn't think" anything of the screwdrivers being featured in the ceremony and "wouldn't say" they glorified criminality.

She said: "I do not believe in scandals or scandalising people... I wouldn't be judging anyone."

She said that she was unaware of the crimes committed by her nephew, who had around 30 criminal convictions, but admitted that she knew he had served time.

"The reason I knew Dean had a criminal record is because he went to prison," she said.

However, she told listeners that Maguire's crimes - which included serial burglary - were not the worst and she believes that people are too keen to judge young people with criminal records.