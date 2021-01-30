| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Five years on from the Regency Hotel shooting, where are the main figures of the Kinahan-Hutch feud now?

After one of the most dramatic killings in the history of organised crime in Ireland, gangsters fled country to set up networks and business elsewhere

Members of the Gardaí outside the Regency Hotel in Dublin following the fatal shooting of David Byrne Expand

Close

Members of the Gardaí outside the Regency Hotel in Dublin following the fatal shooting of David Byrne

Members of the Gardaí outside the Regency Hotel in Dublin following the fatal shooting of David Byrne

Members of the Gardaí outside the Regency Hotel in Dublin following the fatal shooting of David Byrne

Robin Schiller and Ken Foy

Five years on from the audacious Regency Hotel murder, most of the senior criminals involved in the gang warfare have left Ireland.

Some have set up crime networks in different jurisdictions while others are attempting to portray themselves as legitimate businessmen.

The deadly feud which erupted that day has led to up to 18 men being killed, including two completely innocent people shot dead in cases of mistaken identity.

Most Watched

Privacy