Five years on from the Regency Hotel shooting, where are the main figures of the Kinahan-Hutch feud now?

Five years on from the audacious Regency Hotel murder, most of the senior criminals involved in the gang warfare have left Ireland.

Some have set up crime networks in different jurisdictions while others are attempting to portray themselves as legitimate businessmen.

The deadly feud which erupted that day has led to up to 18 men being killed, including two completely innocent people shot dead in cases of mistaken identity.

The weigh-in on the afternoon of February 5, 2016, was meant to be a major promotion for the boxing company founded by Daniel Kinahan.

Several of his most prominent fighters were due to take part in the ‘Clash of the Clans’ event at the national stadium the following evening.

In the background, however, tensions between the Hutch and Kinahan gangs had been simmering ever since the murder of Gary Hutch in Spain the previous September.

The nephew of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch had been shot dead despite an apparent deal between the two groups for his safety.

Among the crowd standing at the back of the function room in the Regency that day were some of the Kinahans’ most senior associates.

As Daniel Kinahan himself dealt with his boxers, Liam Byrne, his brother David, and others including Liam Roe and Sean McGovern looked on.

Minutes later a hit team made up of gunmen in fake Garda uniform, and one dressed as a woman, would storm the hotel and ignite a deadly gang war.

The prime target of the gun attack that afternoon was Daniel Kinahan, the alleged leader of the Kinahans’ organised crime network who is attempting to portray himself as a legitimate boxing promoter.

Daniel Kinahan left the room where the weigh-in was taking place only moments before the shooting started and was bundled out of the hotel and to safety.

He immediately fled Ireland, before returning two weeks later from Portugal for the funeral of his associate David Byrne (33).

Over the past five years, while suspected of directing the crime gang’s operations, Kinahan has also been heavily involved in the fighting industry.

His climbing of the boxing ladder was evident last year when he was in the spotlight for helping to organise the mammoth heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Kinahan (43), the founder of boxing company MTK, is currently domiciled in Dubai and remains under investigation from gardaí in relation to his suspected involvement in organised crime.

Another senior associate who escaped that day was murder victim David Byrne’s brother.

Even prior to the bloody feud, Liam Byrne (40) had been a prime target for gardaí and was considered a key cartel associate in Dublin.

Within weeks of the Regency shooting gardaí launched a massive offensive against his criminal network, known as the Byrne Organised Crime Gang (BOCG).

A show of force from detectives led to Byrne’s Crumlin home being one of more than 20 properties raided along with his car business, LS Active Car Sales.

Byrne was later arrested as part of a Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) probe which resulted in more than €2.5m worth of assets being seized.

Following the garda offensive, Byrne and many of his close associates fled Ireland. In recent years he has been residing in Birmingham where he is suspected of continuing to direct the cartel’s midlands crime network.

His close friend Sean McGovern (34) was also shot and seriously injured during the Regency Hotel attack but made a full recovery.

McGovern was shot in the stomach by one of the masked gunmen dressed as an ERU officer and later refused to engage with the garda inquiry.

He was described in the High Court as a “trusted lieutenant” of Liam Byrne as the CAB seized his €250,000 home which it found to be renovated with the proceeds of crime.

Gardaí believe that McGovern is currently in Dubai with other cartel associates and want to question him as part of the investigation into the 2016 murder of Noel Kirwan.

Another associate of the Kinahan gang who escaped the Regency attack unharmed five years ago was Liam ‘Bop’ Roe (42), a cousin of the Byrnes.

Roe had just three months earlier survived a serious attempt on his life when he was approached by a gunman outside the Red Cow Hotel in Dublin. The gunman aimed his weapon at Roe, who was having a cigarette, when the weapon jammed. The perma-tanned criminal was described in court by the CAB as a lieutenant of the gang who is one of the few senior associates who has remained in the capital.

Within hours of the Regency Hotel murder gardaí, well aware of the simmering feud, had identified the Hutch gang as the chief suspects in the shooting.

However, gardaí have maintained there was no prior intelligence of an attack and no policing plan was put in place for the event.

Detectives suspect weeks of planning went into the shooting and one of those wanted for questioning in relation to this aspect is Gerry Hutch (57).

‘The Monk’ has not been sighted in Ireland for several years and is currently believed to be residing in mainland Europe.

Press photographers present had captured the hit team enter and flee the hotel that afternoon, with one of the gunmen in drag failing to conceal his face.

Patrick ‘Paddy’ Hutch (28) , the brother of murdered Gary was arrested and later charged with David Byrne’s murder. Prosecutors had alleged he was the gunman in drag pictured fleeing the hotel.

His high-profile trial at the Special Criminal Court sensationally collapsed in 2019 following the death of lead investigator Detective Superintendent Colm Fox.

Since walking free, Hutch has legally changed his name by deed poll for his own safety, although he is understood to have remained in Ireland after his acquittal.

A Northern Irish man, Kevin Murray (47), was wanted for questioning on suspicion of being the shooter known as ‘Flat Cap’.

Murray also failed to disguise his face but died from motor neuron disease before he could ever be prosecuted over the murder.

Within days of the killing the cartel had drawn up a list of people they believed were also directly involved.

The retaliation campaign led to a number of failed attempts on the life of James ‘Mago’ Gately (32), who was previously arrested over the 2010 murder of Eamon ‘the Don’ Dunne.

Gately, along with another Hutch gang member who can’t be named for legal reasons, were blamed by the cartel for being the ERU-dressed hitmen although neither has ever even been arrested over the Regency murder.

It recently emerged in court that ‘Mago’ Gately had given a statement to gardaí about a murder attempt on him four years ago but that he didn’t give evidence or provide a victim impact statement during the court hearing this month.

Garda intelligence indicates that more recently the Hutch associate has based himself in the North.

The cartel’s thirst for vengeance also led to two men completely unconnected to the feud being shot dead.

Martin O’Rourke (24) was gunned down near Sheriff Street in Dublin that March after a gunman attempted to shoot Hutch-linked criminal Keith Murtagh (38).

The inner-city criminal was targeted several times after the cartel blamed him for being involved.

Murtagh’s family have strongly denied he had any connections to the Regency murder and, like Gately and the other Hutch associate, he has never been arrested as part of the inquiry.

The cartel’s own ‘investigations’ also led to a number of Hutch family members being blamed for providing logistical support.

Within four days of the gun attack Eddie Hutch (58), a brother of ‘The Monk’, was shot dead outside his home in the north-inner city.

His nephew Gareth Hutch (36) was shot dead outside his inner-city apartment that May. The dead man’s brother, Johnny Hutch (41), survived at least one attempt on his life during which a gunman shot dead innocent father-of-three Trevor O’Neill in Mallorca. The council worker had met Hutch on holidays and had nothing to do with the gang feud when he was killed.

The violence went beyond the Hutch family, and in April 2016 dissident republican Michael Barr (35) was shot dead in the Sunset House pub in the north-inner city.

He had been blamed for sourcing the weapons used in the murder.

Less than two weeks after David Byrne’s murder dozens of cartel associates donned dark navy suits to pay their respects to their dead associate in a lavish funeral.

Among the cartel hierarchy present that day were Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh (52), currently facing serious charges for a drug-trafficking and money-laundering conspiracy in the UK.

Also paying his respects was Declan ‘Mr Nobody’ Brady (53), a logistics manager for the crime gang later jailed over a massive weapon bust at the Greenogue industrial estate in Rathcoole, Co Dublin.

High-profile gang member ‘Fat’ Freddie Thompson (40) was also a prominent mourner of his cousin David Byrne that day. The Crumlin man is now serving a life sentence after being convicted of the feud murder of David ‘Daithí’ Douglas.

While the Regency murder wasn’t the beginning of the Hutch/Kinahan feud, the gun attack was the spark that ignited it and has left up to 18 people dead.

To date, no one has yet been convicted of one of the most dramatic killings in the history of organised crime in Ireland.