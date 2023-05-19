Five schoolboys arrested over assault on Navan teenager released without charge as Taoiseach speaks to victim
Taoiseach speaks to boy and his motherGardaí treating attack as a hate crimeVideo was widely circulated on social media A file on five teens will be referred for consideration for the Juvenile Diversion Programme
Robin Schiller, Ken Foy, Katherine Donnelly, Maeve McTaggart and Senan Molony
All five teenagers who were arrested as part of a garda investigation into an assault on a 14-year-old Navan schoolboy, have been released without charge.