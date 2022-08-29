Gardaí have arrested five people over a serious assault at a house that left a man in hospital.

Officers at Naas Garda station are investigating the assault on the man in his 30s at a residence in Father Murphy Park in Robertstown, at around 2.30am on Sunday.

They have now arrested three men aged in their 20s, 30s and 50s and two women aged in their 20s and 40s in connection with the incident.

The five are being held at garda stations in Kildare under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

"The injured male in his 30s is still receiving treatment at Tallaght University Hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable,” a garda statement said.

“Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this incident or to any person with information to come forward.”

The force said it is also appealing for road users who may have camera or dash cam footage in the Robertstown area between 1am and 4am to make it available.