Five people arrested as gardaí seize almost €100,000 in cannabis and €15,500 in cash

Gardaí have made five arrests after a number of searches were carried out and almost €100,000 in cannabis and €15,500 in cash was seized.

The search operations took place in Monaghan and Louth, where €94,000 in cannabis was seized and five arrests were made.

A car was stopped by gardaí in the Cloughvalley Upper area of Carrickmackross at around 2:30pm yesterday.

Two men in the car car, aged in their 20s and 30s, were found to be in possession of €15,500 cash, believed to be the proceeds of crime.

The cash was seized and follow up searches were conducted at two houses in Drogheda. Cannabis plants with an estimated combined value of €30,000 were seized at the properties.

The two men were arrested and are currently detained at Carrickmacross and Castleblaney Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Additional searches were carried out at a house in the Collon area of Co Louth.

Cannabis plants with an estimated value of €64,000 were seized.

One woman and two men, all aged in their 40s, were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at Drogheda and Dundalk Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are continuing.

