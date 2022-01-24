Five men have been charged and will appear in court today as part of an ongoing Garda investigation into a spate of burglaries in the Munster area.

As part of Operation Thor, gardaí attached to the Tipperary and Limerick divisions - with assistance from a number of a national units - made five arrests outside a premises in Bandon, Co Cork on Friday January 21.

Gardaí have confirmed that the five arrested, all male, have now been charged.

They are set to appear before Bandon District Court in Cork this morning at 10.30am.

Gardaí said Operation Thor has targeted an organised crime group based in Tipperary that is suspected of involvement with a number of burglaries across the Southern region.