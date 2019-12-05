Five men are due to appear in court this morning over an alleged murder plot linked to the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

Five men due in court over alleged conspiracy to murder Patsy Hutch

The men - aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s - were arrested during operations in Dublin and Louth today.

The arrests are part of the investigation into the alleged conspiracy to murder Patsy Hutch, the brother of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, on March 10 last year.

All five men are expected to appear before the Special Criminal Court later this morning charged in relation to the investigation.

The men were previously arrested earlier this year as part of the conspiracy to murder probe and are suspected of directing or supporting the crime gang involved in the plot.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who heads Special Crime Operations, said: "The Garda Síochána, through Special Crime Operations and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, in particular, continues in its unrelenting determination to bring ‘threat to life’ related investigations, to an appropriate conclusion."

Online Editors